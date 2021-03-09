Silver Alert issued for missing Escambia Co., Florida man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Roger Michael Kuhn.

The sheriff’s office says Roger was last seen on 3/9/21 at 8:40 a.m. on Lillian Hwy driving a red 2002 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate #RIY1880 and flip flop sticker on the back.

He is 5’11”, has long grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black jogger style pants and green slippers. He may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.