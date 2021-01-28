UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 87-year-old man in Pensacola

UPDATE (10:16 p.m. 1/28/21): William Harker has been safely located

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 87-year-old Pensacola man.

William Gilbert Harker was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 28, between 1-1:30 p.m. in the area of the 3800 block of Baisden Road. Harker was last seen wearing a blue and black flannel shirt, a brown leather jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. He may be traveling in a 2019, white Honda Civic, FL tag number 6915XF.

Harker is 87 years old and described as a 5’6” white male weighing about 119 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Harker’s whereabouts, contact the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900 or 911.