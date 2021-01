ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 74-year-old Jack M. Isenhower.

Jack M. Isenhower

Isenhower was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. He was driving a white 2010 Ford pickup with FL tag #531UBT. He may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information or see this vehicle, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.