Shrimp & Grits Festival coming to Destin Harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The first Shrimp & Grits Festival is coming to Destin Harbor this Saturday, Feb. 29.

The event, benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, is from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a culinary competition, live music by The Shenanigans & Cadillac Willy, and craft beer and craft cocktail samples. Plus, a kid’s zone with a bounce house and face painting will keep the children entertained.

General admission is $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Admission includes a wristband for food tasting and drink tickets. VIP admission is $50 and includes a wristband for food tasting and drink tickets, plus a souvenir cup, private bar access and additional drink tickets. Admission for people under 21 is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. You must have a valid I.D. to purchase admission tickets.

Destin Harbor is at 210 Harbor Blvd. in Destin, FL. For more information, go to shrimpandgritsfest.com.

