Shrimp & Grits Festival coming to Destin Harbor

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The first Shrimp & Grits Festival is coming to Destin Harbor this Saturday, Feb. 29.

The event, benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, is from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a culinary competition, live music by The Shenanigans & Cadillac Willy, and craft beer and craft cocktail samples. Plus, a kid’s zone with a bounce house and face painting will keep the children entertained.

General admission is $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Admission includes a wristband for food tasting and drink tickets. VIP admission is $50 and includes a wristband for food tasting and drink tickets, plus a souvenir cup, private bar access and additional drink tickets. Admission for people under 21 is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. You must have a valid I.D. to purchase admission tickets.

Destin Harbor is at 210 Harbor Blvd. in Destin, FL. For more information, go to shrimpandgritsfest.com.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories