OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Niceville is hosting a free shredding event Nov. 16 for local residents.

The shredding event will allow residents to safely dispose of their unwanted documents.

Unwanted documents will be placed in a “Shred-it’ mobile shredding truck,” according to a Facebook post from the city of Niceville.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Softball Complex parking lot on Campbell Drive in Niceville.