FHP: Troopers exchange gunfire with woman who overdosed on drugs

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a shootout near Ten Mile Road and Chemstrand Road Tuesday night between a woman and state troopers.

Troopers were working a traffic crash in the area and noticed a partially dressed woman standing in the intersection. She approached them saying she believes she was overdosing so the trooper called for EMS and she left to a nearby shed. The trooper followed after her and found the woman outside the shed in a pickup truck with a gun.

Shots were fired by the woman and law enforcement, but FHP says no one was hurt. Officials couldn’t say who fired the shots first. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist but FHP didn’t know ECSO’s involvement and if any deputies fired rounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital for observation. Her name has not been released. She is expected to face several charges.

