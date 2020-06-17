Shots exchanged between vehicles; person taken to hospital

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s office says shots were exchanged between two vehicles near Aaron Drive and Channing Place in Ensley.

Deputies received the call at about 6:45 p.m.

Deputies say one vehicle flipped in the 8800 block of Untreiner Avenue. In that car was a gunshot victim who was taken to hospital. Investigators still looking for the other vehicle; a red Kia is the only description they have.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

