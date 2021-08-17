Shooting suspect arrested at Pensacola Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a man at the Pensacola International Airport on Tuesday in connection with a Thursday shooting on La Rua Street.

Police said in a news release Kazadius McQueen, 31, had purchased a one way ticket to Seattle when Pensacola Police and members of the Drug Enforcement Agency confronted him in the airport terminal.

Police said McQueen was wanted for allegedly firing several shots at a male pedestrian on La Rua Street last Thursday. The victim was hit once.

McQueen is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a weapon n public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

McQueen was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Tuesday with a total bond of $205,000.