ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting at Carriage Hills Apartments on West Michigan Avenue in Pensacola.

Public Information Officer Amber Southard told News 5 one person is dead. A second person was also shot multiple times; no word on his or her condition. The shooting happened around 9 p.m.

