Armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection to Escambia shooting

Tony Darlus Goowin

UPDATE 3:52 pm: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 58-year-old Tony Darlus Goodwin for questioning only.



If you see Goodwin do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

WANTED: Gregory Wayne Clark







UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — An armed and dangerous man is wanted in connection to the shooting on Mobile Street. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gregory Wayne Clark, 56.

If you see Clark, the sheriff’s office says do NOT approach him, call 911 immediately.

Gregory Wayne Clark is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place on Mobile Hwy and Shoemaker Street around 2:00 Friday afternoon. Gregory Wayne Clark is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. If you see Clark do NOT approach him, call 9-1-1 immediately.



UPDATE (2:45 p.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man was shot Trisha’s One Stop Convenience Store in Pensacola. The man was transported to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office says it does not appear to be a “random act.” We’ll update this story whenever we receive more information.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a shooting at Trisha’s One Stop Convenience store located at 3637 Mobile Highway.

News 5 has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story.