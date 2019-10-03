Sheriff’s office investigates deadly shooting at Villa Venyce in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Villa Venyce neighborhood.

Deputies were called to a home near the intersection of Coronado Drive and Coronado Court overnight. No one has been arrested or charged with a crime.

This has been the topic of conversation among neighbors all day. Many of them were shocked to hear the news and they say they had no idea an investigation was going on.

News 5 reached out to a sheriff’s office spokesperson to get details but we were told they aren’t commenting now but Sheriff Bob Johnson will give more information in a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m.