Sheriff: Reckless driving on Garcon Point Bridge will land you in ‘Milton Hilton’

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson held a press conference Thursday to announce more deputies will be on the lookout for reckless drivers near the Garcon Point Bridge.

Two fatal accidents on the bridge within the last month led the Florida Department of Transportation to allocate money to fund overtime pay for deputies.

Johnson said earlier this week drivers trying to pass on the bridge, which is a no-passing zone, has caused the accidents.

He said arrests will be made if drivers don’t comply.

“If you think you’re special, we’re going to make you special. If you pass on that bridge in a reckless fashion, we’re going to arrest you,” Johnson said. “We’re going to put you in the Milton Hilton for free and we’re going to tow your car because we’re going to make it a point that we’re not going to have any more fatal collisions on that bridge if we can help it.”

Drivers will start to see more deputies in the area soon.

This story will be updated.