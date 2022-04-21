MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man was arrested Wednesday after a burglary spree in Milton.

Brandon Harris, 32, is accused of breaking into multiple homes and backyards as he ran from Santa Rosa County deputies around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In a video released by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Harris is seen barricading himself inside a Santa Villa neighborhood home.

Deputies bust in and say Harris jumped out of the window and continued running. Harris was caught on Tom Sawyer Road.

Deputies say he had active warrants for violation of probation, aggravated assault, and more.

Harris was charged with several counts of burglary and attempted larceny — with 7 charges in total.

Sheriff Bob Johnson said at a press conference Thursday morning one homeowner shot at Harris during the burglary spree but missed.

“We don’t know what homeowner or which homeowner shot at him. I guess they think they did something wrong, which they did not,” Johnson said. “If somebody’s breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County, and we prefer that you do actually. Whoever that was, you’re not in trouble. Come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. If you take that, you’ll shoot a lot better and hopefully, you’ll save taxpayers money.”

Harris is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond on his active warrants. His bond on the new charges is set at more than $150,000.

This story will be updated.