Sheriff: Investigators find at least 1,000 child porn videos on Milton man’s devices

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man is facing at least 20 counts of child porn possession, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced Friday.

Steve Wade Cotton, 57, was arrested Jan. 27 and bonded out of the Santa Rosa County jail on Tuesday.

Johnson said at a press conference Santa Rosa County investigators were tipped off about Cotton’s alleged activities by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators served a warrant on Cotton and began to look through his phone and computer.

Johnson said investigators found more than 1,000 videos and 200 images on the devices, and they’re still downloading more.

Johnson warned the images and videos are graphic, including some showing children and animals together.

“People will say they’re just pictures and videos or whatever, but there’s no way you can have that much stuff on your computer or phone and not want to act on that,” he said.

Prosecutors says Cotton could be facing life in prison if convicted on all counts. More charges are pending.