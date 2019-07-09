Sheriff: Inmate dies in custody of possible accidental drug overdose

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman died while in custody of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office after being arrested over the weekend. During a press conference Tuesday, the sheriff’s office wanted to warn anyone who would ingest drugs in order to hide from law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said Lynsey Taylor, 25, was arrested Friday, charged with felony grand theft, burglary, and criminal mischief investigation. While being transported to jail, Taylor suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.

Once she was released, the sheriff’s office said she was placed under suicide watch due to a comment she made on the way back to jail. The sheriff’s said she was under constant observation at this point. Taylor then suffered another medical emergency and was quickly transported to the hospital where she later died.

According to the medical examiner, during the autopsy, a cellophane bag was found inside Taylor’s body. The sheriff’s office said she put something in her body in order to avoid detection and it leaked out. The sheriff’s office is waiting for a toxicology report, but they believe the cause of death is an accidental overdose.

The sheriff warned to anyone who is addicted to any kind of drug, or has drugs on them, if asked if you have drugs on your person, if you somehow ingest the drug and deputies don’t know about it, and it later comes out, you can die. “A felony charge is bad, but death is a lot worse,” said the sheriff. “So we need to know and that’s why we ask. That’s why the arresting officer asks that question and then when you get to the jail, they ask that question. Nothing’s worth dying for.”





