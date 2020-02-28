Sheriff: Cold case murder of Felecia Kuswandy solved

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) – Santa Rosa County deputies have charged Jerry Phillips Jr. with the death of his half-sister Felecia Kuswandy. Kuswandy was reported missing in May 2018.

In December 2018, deputies say a witness interview led to a major break in the case. A few days later, investigators found Kuswandy’s remains. Investigators determined she was murdered in November 2017.

Phillips is currently serving time in Alabama for drug trafficking.

“He’s expected to get out in October of 2020 or at the latest October of 2021,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. “When he is released he will be brought here and served a warrant and the trial process will begin.”

Right now deputies are not speaking about the cause of death or motive.

