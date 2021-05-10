Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect used taxi as getaway vehicle

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man used a taxi service as his getaway car during a robbery last week.

Elijah Shelton, 24, of Niceville, is accused of robbing the Synovus Bank on Navarre Parkway Friday morning.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said to rob the bank, Shelton ordered a taxi from the Johnny on the Spot Taxi service.

“Elijah Shelton, who after this will be referred to as ‘the genius,’ decides he wants to rob a bank in Santa Rosa County,” Johnson said. “Normally, you grab a fast car so you can get away and everything. He calls a cab to his house.”

Shelton arrived at the bank, Johnson said, and went inside demanding cash.

Shelton got away with about $8,300, gets back into the cab and is dropped off back at his home, according to Johnson.

“Needless to say we apprehended him pretty quickly,” Johnson said. “We haven’t recovered the money but we definitely recovered him so that’s all that matters.”

Shelton is currently being held in the Okaloosa County jail. He’s charged with robbery, grand theft and drug possession.