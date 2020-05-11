SHERIFF: Accused child abuser chipped 14-year-old’s teeth with pliers, beat him with a dog chain

WARNING: Details may be disturbing to some.

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace woman accused of abusing her four adopted children was arrested Thursday.

Patricia Hyler, 47, had been charged with aggravated child abuse but Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson says more charges will be coming.

Johnson called a special press conference Monday to announce what Hyler is accused of doing to her children.

Johnson said Hyler abused all four of her adopted children but targeted one of the children particularly — a 14-year-old boy.

Johnson said Hyler cut him on the arms and head; made him sleep on a concrete floor; punched him and beat him with a dog chain; and chipped his teeth using pliers.

Johnson said investigators are talking to two other adults Hyler had adopted and have grown up to see if the abuse was even farther spread. The sheriff’s office was tipped off by a child who texted someone and told them about the abuse, Johnson said.

“In 38 years, I’ve never seen someone do something to a child like that,” he said.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you when Hyler faces more charges.

