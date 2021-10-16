Shellfish harvesting to reopen in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will reopen shellfish areas starting Oct. 17 for two northwest Florida counties.

Escambia Bay will be reopened to residents in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The bay was shut down due to poor water quality, but the water quality now meets National Shellfish Sanitation Program (NSSP) safety regulations, according to the release.

Catchers are allowed to harvest oysters, clams and mussels, but are prohibited from catching scallops, shrimp or crabs, according to the release.

To see the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) guidelines for Commercial Regulations, click here.

To see the (FWC) guidelines for Recreational Regulations, click here.

If you would like to hear a list of the open and closed shellfish harvest areas for Escambia County, you can contact the Western Gulf Office at 850-236-2200.