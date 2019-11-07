Shell mosaic honors military veterans

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bob Driscoll and Jane Hinkson of Pace, Florida have come up with a creative way to honor military veterans. The husband and wife are avid seashell collectors who regularly comb the beaches of Northwest, Florida. They decided to use part of their extensive collection to create a heart-shaped American flag mosaic nearly 6 feet wide and 9 feet wide on Pensacola Beach.

“All of the shells that I used in the mosaic were collected on the beaches of Pensacola, Navarre, and Fort Pickens”, said Hinkson. She said that all of the starfish used were collected after two days of frigid temperatures during the month of February.

The couple built the mosaic November 6, 2018 ahead of Veterans Day and posted laminated signs asking beachgoers to please respect the message and not disturb the shell sculpture after Veterans Day. Hinkson returned to the beach three days later to find almost all of the shells still there, “I was amazed at how respectful passersby were. I felt very grateful that they appreciated that the message be seen by veterans.”

Hinkson says the couple hopes to build another mosaic honoring the military this Veterans Day.