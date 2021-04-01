Shalimar woman no longer facing murder charge in death of husband whose body found was under staircase

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County woman is no longer being charged with murder in the death of her husband in 2017 after authorities could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his death was not self-defense.

In November 2017, 68-year-old Barbara Wozniak from Shalimar said she shot and killed her husband, Alfred Wozniak, in self-defense. She said she suffered years of abuse, and after he was killed, she hid his body under a staircase. The state could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was not self-defense.

Wozniak did enter a no-contest plea to tampering with evidence, and for that, she was sentenced to five years of state probation.

The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida released the following statement:

Ginger Bowden Madden, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, announced today that Barbara Wozniak, 68, entered a no contest plea to Tampering with Evidence and was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William Stone to five years of State probation.

The charge arose from the November 2017 shooting of her husband where afterward, the Defendant concealed her husband’s body underneath the stairwell of their home. The Defendant asserted that her husband was choking her and that she shot him in self-defense. The Defendant additionally claimed that she was a battered woman and had suffered years of physical, emotional and sexual abuse by her husband.

During the pendency of this case, the Defendant was evaluated by two experts, one hired by the Defense and one hired by the State, who both independently found that the Defendant did in fact exhibit the characteristics of a battered woman (syndrome). Both experts rendered the opinion that the Defendant had truthfully reported her experiences of prior physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of her husband. Furthermore, the children of Mr. and Mrs. Wozniak, as well as several newly discovered witnesses who were former co-workers of Mrs. Wozniak, have come forward with

information that supports the Defendant’s allegations of abuse.

Because the described behavior of the deceased choking the Defendant on the night in question is consistent with the prior years of abuse, the State cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting was not self-defense. As a result, the State will not proceed on the murder charge. The investigation was conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.