Shalimar man attempts hatchet attack; charged

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A Shalimar man that attempted to attack another man with a hatchet is now charged.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the assailant tried to bust down a bathroom door as the other man locked himself in the bathroom, along with a female, while Godwin used a hatchet and his feet to get through the door.

Jason Godwin, 39, was arrested on Christmas day for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, as well as another charge.

Spectators claim Godwin was upset because he thought someone was trying to steal money from his jar.

The female’s arm was injured in the process when she went to grab the handle of the hatchet.

