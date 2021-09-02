Shaggy’s offers free burger and beer to Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A popular Gulf Coast restaurant is helping Hurricane Ida evacuees by giving them a free cheeseburger and beer.

“We know their pain and there’s a lot of different things other people are trying to do and we wanted to be special and say ‘hey, this is one small token to just brighten your day,” said Shaggy’s Pensacola Beach Co-Owner Ron Ladner.

By 4 p.m. Thursday, Shaggy’s Waterfront Bar & Grill at Pensacola Beach had given away more than 100 cheeseburgers. You just have to show your Louisiana I.D.

“Here’s a free cheeseburger,” Ladner said. “Here’s a draft beer. Sit down and relax and just enjoy yourself for an hour.”

Charmaine Olavarrieta did just that. She came to Pensacola from New Orleans.

“We actually left Saturday,” Olavarrieta said. “It took us eight hours to get here.”

She hasn’t been back home yet but she’s heard what it’s like from her neighbors.

“It’s like a warzone there,” she said. “It’s like military, curfews, grocery store lines, people dying to get gas.”

She said they expect to be without power and water for several weeks, so she is staying here for now. She and her crew just came to Shaggy’s for lunch and they were surprised to learn about the kind gesture.

“I mean it’s just so nice for them to… because they’ve been through stuff so it’s nice for them to do that,” Olavarrieta said. “We didn’t really come here for that. We just came to the beach but they’re like ‘hey free burgers’ but we were joking with her and she was like no absolutely.”

They will be giving out a free burger and beer again Friday only at all of their locations including Biloxi and Gulfport.