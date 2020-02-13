Sexual predator sentenced to prison time

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) The State Attorney’s Office of the First Judicial Circuit of Florida issued the following press release on a convicted sexual predator from Pensacola.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announces today that Jason James Vazquez, 40, was sentenced by Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford to 29 years in state prison. Vazquez entered a plea to four counts of Sexual Battery While in the Position of Familial or Custodial Authority, two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, and three counts of Battery. Bryant was designated a Sexual Predator and will be required to register as a Sexual Predator and comply with all statutory requirements.

In May 2019, the 14 year old child disclosed to a family member that Vazquez had been abusing her for several years. Thereafter, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Kid’s House launched an investigation that led to Vazquez’s arrest.

Assistant State Attorney Erin Ambrose prosecuted the case.