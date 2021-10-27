Sexual assault, kidnapping charges for Baker man who allegedly held woman in RV

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) charged a Baker man with battery and sexual assault in Okaloosa County.

Patrick Lambke ,58, was charged by the OSCO with domestic violence related sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and kidnapping.

The woman who reported Lambke told OSCO investigators that she was held in an RV against her will.

Lambke ordered the woman to take off her clothes at gunpoint, sexually battered her and then hit her several times with a miniature wooden bat, according to the OSCO.

The woman tried to escape the RV twice. On her second attempt, she was able to escape and reach a neighbor’s home for help, according to the OSCO.

OSCO deputies conducted a search in the RV and found a short-barreled shotgun under the sofa.

Lambke has denied all allegations, according to the OSCO.