Seville Rotary Club of Pensacola donating beach wheelchairs to 4 nursing facilities

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Seville Rotary presents four local nursing care facilities with a Halloween treat.

Valued at $8,000, Seville Rotary plans to donate four brand new beach wheelchairs. This gift will be an addition to the nursing facilities’ Life Enrichment programs, impacting up to around 200+ wheelchair-bound residents in the Pensacola community.

Residents will now be granted the opportunity to access the shoreline and have the perfect beach view.

The donation will occur at Debug Mobility on Tuesday, October 29th at 4:30 pm. The invitation is open for anyone to attend.

LATEST STORIES: