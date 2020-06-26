Seville Quarter employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One of Pensacola’s most popular bars downtown, Seville Quarter, has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Here’s Seville Quarter’s Facebook post addressing the news:

Seville Quarter’s management has been notified by employees that they have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As an immediate response to protect the health and safety of our workforce and customers, steps have been taken to notify all other employees and exclude those infected from work, so that we may trace any future potential outbreaks within our company. We are in close communication with all employees that are or may be infected. Any employees showing symptoms have also been excluded from working, and have been instructed to get tested at one of the Florida Department of Health’s approved testing sites and quarantine.

Our number one priority is the safety and health of our employees, customers, and community. We are instructing all employees to notify us immediately if they are diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus or have had close contact with any person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Employees diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus may not return to work until they have had two consecutive negative test results separated by 24 hours.

The entire complex throughout Seville Quarter has been thoroughly sanitized and deep-cleaned daily. Consistent with CDC guidelines, we are continuously cleaning and sanitizing all high touch objects and surface areas throughout our facilities with plenty of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies made available to staff. All areas of the complex are routinely inspected and disinfected each day and night.

Seville Quarter is dedicated to providing our staff a place of employment free from recognized hazards, while complying with occupational safety and health standards. Since the start of the pandemic, Seville Quarter has implemented, or is currently implementing the following safety measures:

• Monitoring all federal, state, and local public health regulations and guidance, while communicating to employees and guests the steps they can take to protect themselves at work and home.

• Distributing public information on how to prevent getting infected with the COVID-19 virus, as well as our own new founded policies and procedures to management and staff through various outlets. Also posting said information on Seville Quarter’s online platforms.

• Providing heightened training for Seville Quarter’s Cleaning Team, and practicing daily pro-active and deep-cleaning procedures throughout the facility. Providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all management and staff including masks, hand sanitizers and gloves.

• Requiring employees to wear face masks at all times while on the premises and serving our guests, as well as encouraging guests to wear face masks while out in the community.

• Using CDC compliant deep-cleaning methods to sterilize, sanitize and disinfect hot spots, including all entrances, bathroom facilities, bars, restaurants, employee and common areas daily to help prevent and reduce transmission among employees and customers.

• Following the recommended FDA routine check of cleaning and sanitizing food-contact surfaces as prescribed by the FDA Model Food Code.

• Conducting in-person routine health checks on all employees and managers daily. It is required that all staff have their temperatures taken as they arrive on the premises. Employees who are experiencing symptoms of illness are to follow established restriction and exclusion protocols. Anyone with a fever will not be admitted.

• Taking all customers’ temperature upon entering our doors for the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. This will include day and night patrons, as well as special events attendees. Anyone with a fever will not be admitted.

• Posting hand-washing graphics and signs throughout all bathrooms within the complex as a reminder for customers and employees to follow the recommended CDC guidelines.

• Providing CDC approved hand sanitizers available for all employees and customers throughout the complex and Administrative Offices.

• Encouraging social distancing between patrons while limiting the number of customers throughout the building. Markers have been set around the complex indicating the advised staggered seating.

• Operating at a reduced service capacity of 50% occupancy per the State of Florida DBPR guidelines. Continuing to monitor our nighttime compacity to assure state guidelines are met and adhered to by limiting the number of customers in each room.

