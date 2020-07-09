Several units damaged in Pensacola apartment fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Bayfront Apartments, 1200 Scenic Highway, around noon Thursday.

One apartment sustained heavy fire damage and several sustained smoke damage.

Three engines and one ladder truck responded. The fire department says there are no reported injuries at this time. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

