BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – People who were forced to evacuate their homes due to the Adkins Avenue Fire had just minutes to grab their things and get to safety once the flames started moving.

Officials confirmed 8 homes were completely lost in the fire.

Crews are still working around the clock to contain the fire. Officials say this could go on for days.

The forest that once stood behind Whitehead Boulevard, decimated.

There are still patches of smoke burning in the grass.

Bay County Wildfire Updates

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said the conditions in this area overnight Friday were scary.

“This is a very dangerous situation, a fast-moving wildfire,” said Ford. “The fire was coming over the tops of trees into this neighborhood as deputies and officers were evacuating.”

All the homes on Whitehead Boulevard have been evacuated.

The neighborhood is quiet with only the sounds of smoke alarms still ringing.

Governor Ron DeSantis had the chance to tour this area before his news conference Saturday. He said more than one thousand homes were evacuated along with the Panama City ER and the veterans nursing home.

“I had the opportunity to tour some of these communities and I saw a couple of homes that sadly had been fully engulfed in flames and were destroyed,’ DeSantis said. “But I saw many other homes that were saved because of the work of our firefighters.”

Sheriff Ford said what this fire will do next is unpredictable.

He said emergency officials will not let people back into their homes just yet since the flames could reignite at any time.

Wildfire evacuee shelter moving to Bay Co. Fairgrounds

Ford said if you live in the areas surrounding the fires but haven’t had to evacuate yet, to stay on high alert.

“Those that are in nearby areas need to remain very vigilant as this fire can shift,” Ford said.

“And deputies if there is a need to evacuate will be in those areas getting them out of their house.

Emergency officials are warning this is not the end. Bay County Emergency Management Chief Brad Monroe said everyone should be taking this burn ban very seriously to prevent further damage.

“All outdoor burning should be avoided at any cost,” Monroe said. “Even be careful with something as simple as grilling outdoors. We have the high winds and low humidity, it’s a perfect scenario for another fire like we had yesterday.”

Sheriff Ford said it’s a good idea for residents to have a go bag packed, so if the fire does shift in your direction you can just grab it and get to safety.