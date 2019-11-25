Seven animals die in early morning fire in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — Seven cats have died in an early morning fire. According to the Escambia County Fire Department, the blaze started on Sloan Circle just before 7 a.m. Monday morning. Two people were inside the home. They weren’t injured but were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Officials say the cats died of smoke inhalation. The home is a total loss and the state fire marshal is investigating.

