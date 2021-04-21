Highway 98 near Blue Angel Parkway reopens after seven-acre fire

UPDATE: U.S. 98 has reopened. The fire is 90-percent contained and remains at an estimated seven acres. Crews will continue to monitor the fire but fire lines are completed.  
Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area as smoke will infer in the area for some time. 

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Forest Service crews are working a seven-acre fire near Blue Angel Parkway and U.S. 98 in west Pensacola. Firefighters have a line around the fire but Highway 98 is currently closed because of smoke and motorists are asked to use alternate routes. ‬

