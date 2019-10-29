UPDATE: FHP identifies woman killed in I-110 interchange crash in Pensacola

Northwest Florida
Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) –

UPDATE (7:00 p.m.) — The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in the crash on I-10 and I-110 interchange that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say 35-year-old Katherine Lee of Century, FL was traveling east on I-10 when she approached the right-hand curve of the off-ramp onto I-110. Troopers say Lee lost control of the vehicle in the curve and overturned.

Troopers say Lee was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where she passed away.

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) — The Florida Highway Patrol confirms the accident on I-10 and I-110 interchange is a fatality.

ORIGINAL STORY: A serious crash temporarily slowed traffic at the I-110 and I-10 interchange Tuesday afternoon.

We’re told the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. When News 5 arrived on scene there was a white car that appeared to have rolled over during the crash. It appeared to be a single-vehicle accident.

No word on the driver’s condition. All lanes entering I-110 were open as of 2 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories