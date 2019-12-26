Seniors celebrate Christmas at Milton Community Center

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — At a time where usually they’d, unfortunately, be alone; many volunteers, businesses, and the Milton Community Center sought out to make Christmas not so lonesome for these senior citizens.

“We have been hosting a Christmas Luncheon for seniors the past six years,” says Joe Paschal, Director of Senior Activities at the Milton Community Center. “Once again our community partners and volunteers pulled together to make this another happy and bright holiday for many seniors who would normally spend Christmas alone.”

Food was served, games were played, and ultimately their Christmas was made.

“Socialization is critical to a senior’s well-being especially around the holidays, not just Christmas,” says Santa Rosa County Director, Faye Henry. “Many times seniors will be home alone due to family being out of town, unable to come home or worse yet, all of their family or friends are no longer around.”

The Milton community showed up in droves to truly embody what Christmas is about, giving.

