Sen. Marco Rubio to visit NAS Pensacola, receive briefing from commanding officer

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Sen. Marco Rubio_1517943159687

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with reporters as he leaves the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is moderating bipartisan negotiations on immigration, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. President Donald Trump has given Congress until March to come up with a plan to protect the nearly 700,000 young people who […]

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Saturday evening, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) will travel to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola to meet with Capt. Timothy F. Kinsella Jr., the Commanding Officer, and members of the community.

