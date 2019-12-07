PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Saturday evening, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) will travel to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola to meet with Capt. Timothy F. Kinsella Jr., the Commanding Officer, and members of the community.
LATEST STORIES
- Many pack USS Alabama for the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor
- Alabama doesn’t appeal injunction blocking abortion ban
- Sen. Marco Rubio to visit NAS Pensacola, receive briefing from commanding officer
- Homicide investigation underway after 4-year-old boy shot and killed in Collegeville neighborhood
- Cloudy Saturday evening, chance of showers on Sunday