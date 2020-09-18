Sen. Broxson: Repairs to Three Mile Bridge could take up to 60 days

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Engineers were out today inspecting the damage to put together a repair plan for Three Mile Bridge, and according to State Sen. Doug Broxson, who was with the governor today, said the best-case scenario could be 30 to 60 days to repair, but that’s “if” the underwater pilings aren’t damaged. They are waiting for an engineering report, which should be complete in the coming days.

Also, tomorrow, Gov. DeSantis is expected to extend toll forgiveness for the Garcon Point Bridge.

