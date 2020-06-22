Second drowning in 3 days in Okaloosa County off Crab Island

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office received a donation of fifteen electric bikes on Monday. Country music singer Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and his wife Brittney partnered up with YOLO Co-founder Jeff Archer to donate fifteen bicycles for agency use. The electric bikes were designed by "I will Design for Food, Inc." and outfitted for deputies with stickers and branding.

Pedal-assist is provided so deputies can save energy while traveling along the 30a communities. The bicycles will be used by the District 3 and 4 serving along the 30a corridor. Deputies will be issued a helmet and safety equipment while they put the bikes to use on the roadway. Lt. Dustin Cosson said, " We’re able to get into a lot of the smaller neighborhoods and beat the traffic, and if there is a breeze, we can also beat the heat."