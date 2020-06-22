Second drowning in 3 days in Okaloosa County off Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s department is investigating a second drowning that happened off the east side of Crab Island in Destin. Deputies were told that the victim jumped off a boat and began struggling in the outgoing tides Monday afternoon.

A 29-year-old Mississippi man drowned Saturday near Destin’s west jetties after he also began
struggling in an outgoing tide. The OCSO Marine Unit is warning the public that there are drop-offs adjacent to Crab Island where the water goes from shallow to overhead quickly, and currents during outgoing tides can be extremely strong.

