Second Arrest in armed robbery of Okaloosa Island pedestrian

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A second arrest has been made in regards to armed robbery of a pedestrian from Illinois when visiting Okaloosa Island.

Akira Thomas, 17, was served a warrant October 2nd for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a firearm. She is the sister of Shakeem Thomas, 18, who was arrested on the 23rd of September in regards to the robbery.

The crime was committed on July 5th when the brother and sister followed two tourists from Illinois in a red sedan. The car pulled over and Shakeem got out pointing a gun at the two tourists demanding money. The victims gave a small amount before Shakeem got in car and Akira drove off.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories