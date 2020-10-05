Second Arrest in armed robbery of Okaloosa Island pedestrian

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A second arrest has been made in regards to armed robbery of a pedestrian from Illinois when visiting Okaloosa Island.

Akira Thomas, 17, was served a warrant October 2nd for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a firearm. She is the sister of Shakeem Thomas, 18, who was arrested on the 23rd of September in regards to the robbery.

The crime was committed on July 5th when the brother and sister followed two tourists from Illinois in a red sedan. The car pulled over and Shakeem got out pointing a gun at the two tourists demanding money. The victims gave a small amount before Shakeem got in car and Akira drove off.

LATEST STORIES