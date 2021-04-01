Search warrant nets fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, marijuana from Fort Walton Beach apartment

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man is facing multiple drug charges after investigators found fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana inside the kitchen cabinets in his Pelham Road apartment

The search warrant was executed April 1 by the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force. 28-year-old Maurice Simmons was arrested on multiple felonies after investigators found several illegal substances in the kitchen cabinets, including a gram of cocaine and a Crown Royal bag containing 177 grams of fentanyl and four grams of heroin. 323 grams of marijuana also were found in a kitchen drawer.





Simmons’ charges include trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.