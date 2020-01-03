Search underway for shooting suspect in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect.

18-year-old Phillip Bivins is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday, but deputies aren’t saying where it happened.

Bivins is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call the Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: