Search underway for shooting suspect in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect.
18-year-old Phillip Bivins is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday, but deputies aren’t saying where it happened.
Bivins is considered armed and dangerous.
If you know where he is, call the Escambia County, Florida Sheriff’s Office.
