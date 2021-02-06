Deputies locate missing teen in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – UPDATE ( 2/6/2021 5:0O PM) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found Aiden at a lake near Lakeview street Saturday evening.

Aiden is safe and is back home with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/6/2021 4:14 PM) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old boy with autism in the Crestview area. Aiden Howey left his home Saturday morning, and he was lost spotted off Shoffner Boulevard.



Tracking K9s have been looking for him all day. Deputies say he has been seen a few times, but he keeps running back into the woods. People who live in the area should keep an eye out and check their shed or other outbuildings for Howey.

If anyone sees him, just dial 911 or call the OCSO dispatch number at 850-689-5705.