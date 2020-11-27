Search for missing endangered adult in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says 62-year-old Christine Marie Neal went missing on Thanksgiving Day from Northpointe Parkway.
- 5’3
- 189lbs.
- Brown hair and blue eyes
- Wearing a pink shirt sleeve shirt and blue shorts.
If you have any information, please call ECSO at 850-436-9620
