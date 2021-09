DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The search continued Thursday for a teen who disappeared in the Gulf at Destin on Wednesday.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Guard and Destin Beach Safety continued the search Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

The teen disappeared in the water off Scenic Highway 98.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.