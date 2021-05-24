Search continues for suspects in deadly Destin shooting

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sherriff Office (OCSO) needs help identifying the following vehicles and finding the drivers and passengers for questioning.







OCSO believes they may have important information in the shooting death of 27-year-old Jose Morejon.

Morejon was shot and killed early Friday morning outside of Coyote Ugly, a young woman in her 20’s was also shot.

Investigators say the original car driver in question, a white Lexus, was located and denied using the vehicle that morning. Two others in the car were questioned.

OCSO believes the people in the cars above, and pictured around the cars may have important information in the case.

If you have any information, call OCSO at 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast CrimeStoppers.