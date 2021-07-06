Sea turtle nests vandalized in Pensacola Beach over Fourth of July weekend

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two loggerhead nests were vandalized over the weekend, according to the Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol.

“One nest enclosure was destroyed, while another nest shows signs of digging. Despite these disturbances, the eggs appear to be unharmed,” according to a news release about the incident from the county.





It was a busy weekend in Pensacola Beach for the holiday – and crowds are expected again this coming weekend for the air show.

“With the upcoming Pensacola Beach Blue Angels Air Show, Escambia County Marine Resources Division urges boaters and beachgoers to watch out for sea turtles, shorebirds and other coastal wildlife,” said Marine Resources Division Manager Captain Robert Turpin. “Beachgoers should respect sea turtle and shorebird nests and stay out of posted areas. Boaters should keep a sharp lookout for turtles and manatees resting on the surface and be aware of shallow seagrass areas.”

If you see nests being tampered with, you can report the activity to FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at (888) 404-3922.