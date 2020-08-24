School reopens in NWFL as many attend classes remotely

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — School starts today in two counties in Northwest Florida. Students return to class in-person and virtually in Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties. This is going to be a school year unlike any other. According to a district spokesperson, less than half of all students in Escambia County have chosen to attend class in person this year.

Normally we’d see a rush of kids heading into schools today. A district official says about 40% of students will be going to brick and mortar schools at the start. Less than 10% of students will attend a virtual school. Roughly 40% will attend class through remote learning. That’s where a student is attending all the classes they would if they were there in person and the school day would run as close to a normal day as possible. The large influx of students signing up for remote learning is a reason the school district delayed opening by a week. That was to get more teachers trained in the remote learning system.

If your student attends school in person masks will be encouraged and in some cases required. According to a school district FAQ: “Face coverings will be worn in district facilities as directed by staff and instructional leaders.” They say it’s particularly important to wear masks in common spaces like buses and hallways.

