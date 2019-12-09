School bus rear-ends van in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — No one was injured after a Liza Jackson Preparatory School bus rear-ended a van.

The bus driver, Lauren Howard, 35, was stopped at a red light on State Road 189 at the intersection of State Road 85. As the light changed, Howard accelerated but failed to see the traffic still stopped ahead.

The front of the bus collided with the rear of a Honda Odyssey. No injuries were reported.

Howard was charged with careless driving.

