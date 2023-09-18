SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A school bus and Ford Ranger got into a nearly head-on collision Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol believes the accident was caused by a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane.

According to FHP, the school bus was traveling south on Highway 77 when a Ford Ranger traveling northbound crossed over the median into southbound traffic. The bus driver attempted to maneuver to avoid the collision but wasn’t able to do so.

FHP also said no children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

The bus driver was transported to a local hospital to be checked out for injuries. The driver of the Ranger, identified as a 34-year-old male from Graceville, was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time the southbound lanes are reopened.

This story is still ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.