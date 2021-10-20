Scholarship foundation launched in remembrance of slain Pensacola teen

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A scholarship foundation has launched in honor of Ladarius Clardy, the former Pine Forest football star shot and killed July 1 in Pensacola.

The Ladarius Clardy Scholarship Foundation will help those who have big dreams to graduate from college, according to LaDaron Clardy, Ladarius’ father — a goal that the younger Clardy wanted to reach before his life was cut short.

“We started the Ladarius Clardy Scholarship Foundation in remembrance of my son,” the elder Clardy said. “To be able to help another kid or student to have the same opportunity he had to go to college.”

Ladarius Clardy was a student of the game and in the classroom at Kennesaw State University. It was announced in front of his teammates and family at Kennesaw State this weekend the scholarship foundation in his honor would help kids like him achieve their goals.

His father LaDaron said Ladarius was a role model and made good grades. Through this scholarship foundation, his legacy will live on through others.

“That makes me proud,” he said. “I want to do everything in my power to keep my son’s name alive and try to motivate these kids so hopefully that the next kid that’s like Ladarius won’t have to go through the same thing that Ladarius went through.”

Deputies have arrested 3 men accused of being involved in Clardy’s murder — the latest arrest coming on Friday. Two more remain wanted.

His father is urging the men to come forward so his family can be at peace. But he knows it won’t bring his son back.

“He was a great kid. A great son,” he said. “I say it all the time, he was not just a son but a best friend to me.

“I know how great of a person his was. I knew how great of a future he had ahead of him.”

Scholarships are expected to be given out in Spring 2022. A board will decide who gets the scholarships.

To donate, visit here.