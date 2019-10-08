Scare your friends this Halloween season with clown-delivered donuts. Here’s how.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’d like to prank your friends this Halloween season, the Maynard’s Donut Company creepy clown is back and ready.

Danny DeWitt, owner of Maynard’s Donut Co. in Pensacola, told News 5 his scary-clown-doughnut-delivery stunt went viral last year, so the clown is back for more scares — and laughs.

The doughnut shop will be bringing out the clown suit again from Tuesday until Halloween to deliver doughnuts in the Pensacola area and possibly beyond.

DeWitt said he was open to having the clown deliver the doughnuts to our WKRG viewers in Mobile, if the demand was there.

“That could be arranged,” he said.

The deliveries cost $25, plus the cost of the doughnuts and are available by appointment only. The scary delivery is available from Tuesday through Saturday until about 5 p.m each day, DeWitt said.

You can call Maynard’s to order at 850-361-3612.

