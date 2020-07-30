SCAM ALERT: Fake Gas Company calls in Okaloosa County

FORT WALTON BEACH. Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County law enforcement is warning of potential scams through the Okaloosa Gas District.

In a release Wednesday, the Okaloosa Gas District Issues says scammers are contacting customers from what appears to be 850-729-4700 (The District’s phone number).

The scammers are appearing to ask customers to call an 800 number to provide collection information.

The Okaloosa Gas District says Do NOT, under any circumstance, call the 800 number or release any of your personal information to these individuals.

It is imperative to note Okaloosa Gas District will never ask you to contact any number other than 850-729-4700 in relation to your customer account; please use caution when accepting calls. If you are contacted by this group, or anyone else inquiring about collections of account, please call Okaloosa Gas District immediately at 850-729-4700. Okaloosa Gas District

More information on the Okaloosa Gas District:

Okaloosa Gas District, founded in 1953, has a service territory covering 530 square miles across Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton counties in northwest Florida and provides natural gas service for over 45,000 residential, commercial, military, and industrial customers.

